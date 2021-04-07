Lightning-sparked fires now burning over 37,000 acres in Northern California

Thunderstorms sparked multiple fires throughout Northern California over the past week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms throughout Northern California are now responsible for several fires burning in the area.

Fuel is extremely dry with extreme and excessive drought conditions covering the mountains and Sacramento Valley.

VERY dry conditions right now and several fires already burning. Be careful with fireworks and even sparklers near grasses. @abc10 #wxforce10 pic.twitter.com/XAScBI3r4E — Monica Woods (@10MonicaWoods) July 5, 2021

Fires can start easily with one strike and spread rapidly with gusty winds around thunderstorms.

Here is the latest on the lightning sparked fires:

Lava Fire -started June 25, 2021 3.5 miles northeast of Weed, CA. It has burned 24,757 acres and is 52% contained.

Another fire causing evacuations in Northern California is the Salt Fire. This one is still under investigation but was possibly started by a vehicle dragging parts and sparking dry brush on the side of the road. It has burned 9,162 acres and is 15% contained.

These fires all show how fragile conditions are as we dig deeper into the drought. Long-term climate trends now show the rainy season doesn't typically start until almost November.

Fire officials are continuing to encourage us to prevent the fires we can since we can't control thunderstorms and lightning sparking fires. The recommend the following:

Never mow in dry grass and before 10a.m. if humidity is high and winds are light

Watch for dragging vehicle parts and never drive over dry grass

Properly dispose of campfires and cigarettes

Obey local burn bans