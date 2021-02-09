Live evacuation map and Caldor Fire perimeter

As some areas repopulate, officials are encouraging people to stay on guard as it relates to fire conditions.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Following days of aggressive attacks by fire crews that has kept the Caldor Fire away from communities around Lake Tahoe, fire officials are slowly letting residents return to homes after weeks away because of evacuations.

The Caldor Fire is named after the road where the fire started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats, which is about 35 miles from Lake Tahoe.

As some areas repopulate, officials are encouraging people to stay on guard as it relates to fire conditions. Smoke coming from trees and stumps might be seen for days after people return home and, if people see any active flames near homes or businesses, officials are asking them to call 911.

Click HERE for a link to a map that highlights the evacuation areas, as well as the Caldor Fire's perimeter.

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

