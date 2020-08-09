New evacuations ordered for wildfire in Sonoma County | LNU Lightning Complex Fire update

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office issued a new mandatory evacuation order due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office issued new evacuation orders for the Wallbridge Fire, which is part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Cal Fire said the evacuation is related to a spot fire that came about from increased fire activity. Officials said the fire's forward rate of progress has been stopped.

Evacuations were ordered for the entire area of Zone 2E4, which includes areas:

South of Mill Creek Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road

West of Westside Road

East of Palmer Creek Road

An evacuation warning was also issued for the entire area of Zone 1D5, which includes areas:

North of the Russian River (actual river)

East of Armstrong Woods Road

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

For more information on evacuations in Sonoma County, follow the Sonoma Sheriff Facebook page HERE and the Cal Fire LNU page HERE.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is compromised of multiple fires including the 91% contained Hennessey Fire, 100% Meyers Fire, and 95% Wallbridge Fire.

