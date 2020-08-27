LNU Lightning Complex Fire: New evacuations ordered in Colusa County

New evacuations orders have been added in Colusa County. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is also burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Solano and Yolo counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 8:55am update:

Cal Fire has announced new evacuation orders in Colusa County for the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

The evacuation areas are near the Colusa County and Lake County line.

Evacuation Orders

Zone C1: All areas and residents West SR-16, South of SR-20, East of the Colusa/Lake County Line.

Zone C2: All areas and residents North of the Colusallolo County Line, East of SR-16, West of Sand Creek/Green Road, and South of the dead end of Spring Valley Road.

Evacuation warnings

Zone C3: All areas and residents South of Walnut Drive, West of Spring Valley Road/Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, East of SR-20, and North of the intersection of SR-20/SR-16, extending East to the dead end of Spring Valley Road

Zone C4: All areas and residents South of Brim Road/Old Leesville Grade/Leesville Road, East of the Colusa/Lake County Line, West and North of SR-20.

LNULightningComplex - EVACUATION UPDATE – Colusa County pic.twitter.com/lDsO6EJzi5 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 27, 2020

Original story:

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has now burned 368,868 in five counties in northern California. Cal Fire reports the fires are 33% contained.

The fires have destroyed 1,080 structures and damaged 272 others. 30,500 structures remained threatened by the fire.

Some good news for firefighters is the arrival of new air support for the LNU Lightning Complex. Cal Fire says several firefighting air tankers are now flying suppression missions as conditions allow. There are 2,292 people working on the ground to fight the fire.

Latest on evacuations and fire perimeter map from USGS.

The Hennessey Fire is burning in Napa and Lake Counties is 311,222 acres and is 33% contained.

The Walbridge Fire is burning in Sonoma County is 55,353 acres and is 19% contained.

The Meyers Fire, also burning in Sonoma County, is currently 2,360 acres and is 97% contained.

Even as thousands of people remain evacuated from the fire, Solano County is moving forward with plans to let more people return home.

The first phase will include the area west of Interstate 80 from Lyon Road to Vaca Valley Road. Gates Canyon Road will remain closed.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted the following instructions to returning residents:

To return to your home, you must first check-in at the Re-Entry Center at The Mission church at 6391 Leisure Town Road in Vacaville. You will need to provide some form of proof of residency for the affected area. Some examples include a driver’s license, car registration, or a utility bill. If you do not have any proof that you live there, you can still be helped, but it may take a little longer. Remember, only the area currently allowing re-entry will be helped at this time. You will also be asked to provide a phone number and address for future contact about recovery. If your home or property was damaged or destroyed, we are sorry for your loss, the County has resources available for you on our recovery website, www.SolanoCountyRecovers.org. We will ask you for a phone number and a PO Box, relative’s address or any other physical place where we can send mail to assist you with recovery.