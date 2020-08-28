LNU Lightning Complex fire: Maps and latest evacuation information

More than 50,000 people forced to flee their homes because of either the LNU Lightning Complex or the SCU Lightning Complex fires.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in California's wine country has now burned 371,249 acres in five different counties. As of Friday morning, Cal Fire reports the fires are 35% contained.

The Hennessey Fire is burning in Napa and Lake Counties is 313,2536 acres and is 33% contained.

The Walbridge Fire is burning in Sonoma County is 55,353 acres and is 25% contained.

The Meyers Fire, also burning in Sonoma County, is currently 2,360 acres and is 98% contained.

Click HERE for evacuation orders in Sonoma County.

Click HERE for evacuation orders in Napa County.

Click HERE for evacuation orders in Lake County.

Click HERE for evacuation orders in Yolo County.

Click HERE for evacuation orders in Solano County.

The fires have destroyed 1,080 structures and damaged 272 others. At least 30,500 structures remained threatened by the fire. Five people have been killed from the fire and an additional four injured.

Latest on evacuations and fire perimeter map from USGS.

Some good news for firefighters is the arrival of new air support for the LNU Lightning Complex. Cal Fire says several firefighting air tankers are now flying suppression missions as conditions allow. There are 2,292 people working on the ground to fight the fire.

