LNU Lightning Complex Fire burns 124,000 acres as some evacuations lift

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is threatening homes near Vacaville and has forced evacuations in Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Yolo counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Evacuation orders have slowly started to lift on Wednesday morning in Solano County after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size to 124,100 acres.

To understand the spread of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, here is a map of areas of greatest concern and where to locate evacuation centers in the Fairfield and Vacaville areas.

According to Cal Fire, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire has destroyed at least 105 houses and damaged 70 more. 25,000 more structures are threatened by the fire. Those numbers were released at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and could change later this morning.

Cal Fire reported extreme fire behavior with spotting that is challenging the firefighting efforts. The fire agency is also dealing with some strong winds in the fire area.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services updated evacuation orders on Facebook as of 4 a.m. as well as on this map.

Vacaville

Evacuation orders for the areas south of I-80, including Alamo Dr. south of I-80 to Marna Dr., and California Dr. and Peabody Rd. have been lifted.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for neighborhoods west of Browns Valley Pkwy., North Alamo, Foothill, and areas west of North Orchard and north of Fruitvale.

Solano OES also said that areas East of Browns Valley Rd. and East of Peabody Rd. are not under mandatory evacuation orders.

Updated graphic of evacuated areas: pic.twitter.com/66rcGYI0DI — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) August 20, 2020

Fairfield

Fairfield has lifted evacuation orders for parts of Paradise Valley, from Shaker Run south to Manuel Campos, according to Solano OES.

Police said residents living in the open areas of Paradise Valley may return home if they could provide proof of residence at traffic control points so officers could protect homes from potential looters.

Fairfield Police also posted the evacuation order was lifted for residents in the areas of Peabody Road, Cement Hill Rd and Vanden Rd.

Travis Air Force Base

Travis Air Force Base ordered mandatory evacuations for all non-mission essential personnel and their family members on Wednesday night.

As of 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the South Gate to the base was closed. The Main Gate and North Gate are still open.

Yolo County

Yolo County issued mandatory evacuations for residents in zones 8, 15, 31, 46, 55, 58 and 60. You can find updates for Yolo County here.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.