LNU Lightning Complex Fire devastating ranching communities

The massive fire is 44,225 acres with 0 percent containment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Down Pleasants Valley Road near Winters everywhere you look all you could see the devastation for miles. The unincorporated area is mainly comprised of ranchers.

At the Windgate Horse Training facility, Jason Brossard and three other family members were driving around individually filling water troughs for their miniature horses.

Jason Brossard says fifty horses were moved out last night and taken to a safer area.

“The fire happened so fast last night; we could only get half of the horses out. The house is gone the barn is gone,” said Brossard.

Still, over fifty horses are left which is why Brossard has been working since late Tuesday night.

Next to the training facility the Ethan Roschen and his family returned Wednesday to find their home destroyed by the fire.

“I bought this place 27 years ago and built two houses and 25 years of work out here and it’s all gone,” said Roschen.

Roschen says he and his family evacuated once they started seeing the flames getting closer to their property.

“The flames were coming from over the hills where they were up in the mountains here," said Roschen. "I was hearing propane tanks blowing up from different houses and I figured it was time to go."

He says they were able to load up alpacas, chicken, and other animals and move them to safety.