LNU Lightning Complex Fire grows to 347,000+ acres, concerns about lightning, new fires today

Dry lightning, thunderstorms and winds could start new fires today. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Solano and Yolo counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Firefighters are keeping a close watch on the weather Monday, as they try and contain the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

The fire, which is burning across five counties, has grown to 347,630 acres. It is now the second-largest wildfire in state history, according to Cal Fire.

Containment on the fire is now up to 21% but firefighter warn of extreme fire behavior and the possibility of new fires as dry lightning and thunderstorms could cause erratic winds.

871 buildings have been destroyed in the fire, and another 234 have been damaged. There are still 30,500 buildings threatened by the fire.

Cal Fire reports more than 1,800 firefighters are working to battle the fire but adds that air resources have been stretched thin because of multiple fires burning in California.

Officials also said evacuation orders should be taken seriously and that they are given because they are "based on an immediate threat to life."

They told residents in the fire areas to listen for a siren to signal evacuations. Evacuation sirens are in all emergency vehicles and are prepared to go off when they are needed. Officials played the siren and described it as a "high-low" sound.

"If you hear the high-low, it is time to go," said an official.

Napa County evacuations

Napa County Information Line: (707) 253-4540

Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)

Wragg Canyon

Markley Cove

Pleasure Cove

Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection) and Vichy Avenue

Moskowite Corners area

Community of Circle Oaks

Wooden Valley Road areas

Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Silverado Trail to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)

Steel Canyon Road

Community of Berryessa Highlands

Chiles and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Roads

Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line

Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road

Community of Berryessa Pines

Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail, east to Howell Mountain Road

Community of Deer Park

St. Helena Hospital

Howell Mountain Road, east to Pope Valley

Community of Angwin

Pacific Union College

All of Pope Valley Road and connecting roads

Pope Valley Cross

Hardin

Aetna Springs Road

James Creek Road

All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County of Napa

Snell Valley Road

Stagecoach Road

Community of Berryessa Estates

Properties on roads east of Silverado Trail North, between Rosedale Road and SR128 (Sage Canyon Rd)

Glass Mountain Road

Crystal Springs Road

Lommel Road

Dutch Henry Road

Pickett Road

Clover Flat Road

Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line

Old Lawley Toll Road

Palisades Road

Atlas Peak Road from Bubbling Well Pet Cemetary at 2462

Atlas Peak Road, east to the dead end

Soda Canyon Road from Loma Vista Road, east to the dead end

Sonoma County evacuations

Evacuation Zone - 1D1

East of the Sonoma Coast

North of Hwy 116

West of Myers Grad Road

South of Fort Ross Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D2

East of Myers Grade Road

North of Russian River

West of the Austin Creek (the actual creel)

South of Fort Ross Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D3

East of the Austin Creek

North of Russian River

West and South of Old Cazadero Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D4

East of Old Cazadero Road

North of Russian River

West of Armstrong Woods Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

South of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

Evacuation Zone - 1D5

East of Armstrong Woods Road

North of the Russian River

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1B3

East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

North of Old Cazadero Road

West of King Ridge Road

South Skaggs Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone - 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line. This is a very rural area with no clear defining boundaries.

Evacuation Zone - 2E1

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of McCray Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E2:

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Chemise Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E3

South of Chemise Road

North of Westside Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone - 2E4

South of Palmer Creek Road

North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone - 4B1

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone - 4D1

South of Pocket Canyon/Hwy 116

East and North of Green Valley Road

West of Atascadero Creek

Lake County Evacuations

Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas

North of Butts Canyon

South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Hwy 29

West of Lake / Napa County line

East of Middletown Area

East of Hwy 29

North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)

St. Helena Creek Rd

South of Butts Canyon Rd.

Lower Lake Area (South)

East of Hwy. 29

South of Morgan Valley Rd.

West of Lake / Napa County line

North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)

North of Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20

South of Hwy. 20

West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines

Middletown AreaWest of Hwy. 29

North and East of Lake / Napa

South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln. Lower Lake Area

East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.

South and west of Hwy. 29

North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Solano County Evacuations

Most evacuations have been lifted in Solano County, including those in the city of Vacaville, and unincorporated areas in Fairfield and Suisun.

For updated evacuation information in Solano County check the map here.

Yolo County Evacuations