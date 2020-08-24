LNU Lightning Complex Fire grows to 347,000+ acres, concerns about lightning, new fires today

CALIFORNIA, USA — Firefighters are keeping a close watch on the weather Monday, as they try and contain the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.
The fire, which is burning across five counties, has grown to 347,630 acres. It is now the second-largest wildfire in state history, according to Cal Fire.
Containment on the fire is now up to 21% but firefighter warn of extreme fire behavior and the possibility of new fires as dry lightning and thunderstorms could cause erratic winds.
871 buildings have been destroyed in the fire, and another 234 have been damaged. There are still 30,500 buildings threatened by the fire.
Cal Fire reports more than 1,800 firefighters are working to battle the fire but adds that air resources have been stretched thin because of multiple fires burning in California.
Officials also said evacuation orders should be taken seriously and that they are given because they are "based on an immediate threat to life."
They told residents in the fire areas to listen for a siren to signal evacuations. Evacuation sirens are in all emergency vehicles and are prepared to go off when they are needed. Officials played the siren and described it as a "high-low" sound.
"If you hear the high-low, it is time to go," said an official.
Napa County evacuations
Napa County Information Line: (707) 253-4540
- Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)
- Wragg Canyon
- Markley Cove
- Pleasure Cove
- Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection) and Vichy Avenue
- Moskowite Corners area
- Community of Circle Oaks
- Wooden Valley Road areas
- Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Silverado Trail to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)
- Steel Canyon Road
- Community of Berryessa Highlands
- Chiles and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Roads
- Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line
- Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road
- Community of Berryessa Pines
- Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville
- Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail, east to Howell Mountain Road
- Community of Deer Park
- St. Helena Hospital
- Howell Mountain Road, east to Pope Valley
- Community of Angwin
- Pacific Union College
- All of Pope Valley Road and connecting roads
- Pope Valley Cross
- Hardin
- Aetna Springs Road
- James Creek Road
- All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County of Napa
- Snell Valley Road
- Stagecoach Road
- Community of Berryessa Estates
- Properties on roads east of Silverado Trail North, between Rosedale Road and SR128 (Sage Canyon Rd)
- Glass Mountain Road
- Crystal Springs Road
- Lommel Road
- Dutch Henry Road
- Pickett Road
- Clover Flat Road
- Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line
- Old Lawley Toll Road
- Palisades Road
- Atlas Peak Road from Bubbling Well Pet Cemetary at 2462
- Atlas Peak Road, east to the dead end
- Soda Canyon Road from Loma Vista Road, east to the dead end
Sonoma County evacuations
Evacuation Zone - 1D1
- East of the Sonoma Coast
- North of Hwy 116
- West of Myers Grad Road
- South of Fort Ross Road
Evacuation Zone - 1D2
- East of Myers Grade Road
- North of Russian River
- West of the Austin Creek (the actual creel)
- South of Fort Ross Road
Evacuation Zone - 1D3
- East of the Austin Creek
- North of Russian River
- West and South of Old Cazadero Road
Evacuation Zone - 1D4
- East of Old Cazadero Road
- North of Russian River
- West of Armstrong Woods Road and Sweetwater Springs Road
- South of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge
Evacuation Zone - 1D5
- East of Armstrong Woods Road
- North of the Russian River
- West of Westside Road
- South of Sweetwater Springs Road
Evacuation Zone - 1B3
- East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge
- North of Old Cazadero Road
- West of King Ridge Road
- South Skaggs Springs Road
Evacuation Zone - 1F2
- All areas south of the Russian River
- East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)
- West of Martinelli Rd.
Evacuation Zone - 2A3
- North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma
- Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line. This is a very rural area with no clear defining boundaries.
Evacuation Zone - 2E1
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
- North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road
- West of McCray Road
- East of Wallace Creek Road
Evacuation Zone - 2E2:
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
- North of Chemise Road
- West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)
- East of Wallace Creek Road
Evacuation Zone - 2E3
- South of Chemise Road
- North of Westside Road
- East of Wallace Creek Road
- West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)
Evacuation Zone - 2E4
- South of Palmer Creek Road
- North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road
- East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
Evacuation Zone - 4B1
- All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at Trenton Rd.
- West of Covey Rd.
- North of Front St. / Hwy. 116
- East of Martinelli Rd.
Evacuation Zone - 4D1
- South of Pocket Canyon/Hwy 116
- East and North of Green Valley Road
- West of Atascadero Creek
Lake County Evacuations
Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas
- North of Butts Canyon
- South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.
- East of Hwy 29
- West of Lake / Napa County line
- East of Middletown Area
- East of Hwy 29
- North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)
- St. Helena Creek Rd
- South of Butts Canyon Rd.
- Lower Lake Area (South)
- East of Hwy. 29
- South of Morgan Valley Rd.
- West of Lake / Napa County line
- North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)
- North of Morgan Valley Rd.
- East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20
- South of Hwy. 20
- West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines
- Middletown AreaWest of Hwy. 29
North and East of Lake / Napa
- South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln. Lower Lake Area
- East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.
- South and west of Hwy. 29
- North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.
Solano County Evacuations
Most evacuations have been lifted in Solano County, including those in the city of Vacaville, and unincorporated areas in Fairfield and Suisun.
For updated evacuation information in Solano County check the map here.
Yolo County Evacuations
Residents in Zone 1 are still under a mandatory evacuation order, all other areas have been cleared to return home.