LNU Lightning Complex Fires grow to 215,000 acres, 4 people killed

Cal Fire says three people were found dead in Napa County and one in Solano County. The fire is burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Cal Fire is warning it expects significant fire growth as firefighters battle the deadly LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

The fires have now grown to 215,000 acres across five counties in Northern California and there is no containment. The fire has destroyed 480 buildings and damaged 125 more. More than 30,000 buildings are still threatened by the fire.

Four people are confirmed to have died. Little is known about the victims, but CAL FIRE officials say three victims were found in Napa County and one was found in Solano County. Four other civilians were injured, officials said.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fires include several fires including Hennessey, Gamble, 15-10, Spanish, Markley, 13-4 and 11-16. The fires are burning in parts of Napa County, Sonoma County, Solano County, Yolo County and Lake County.

Vacaville launched a new website that lets residents determine if their home is in an evacuation zone. Vacaville police did warn of delays at times yesterday as tens fo thousands of users tried to access the resource.

After you type in your address, you'll either receive a messaging saying "Boundary Status: ACTIVE" which means you are in an evacuation area or "No results found" which means you are not in an active evacuation area.

Cal Fire posted evacuation information on Twitter, here and here.

Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves from the smoke and bad air quality.