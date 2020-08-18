LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Maps, Road Closures, Evacuation Orders

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Napa County is a combination of three separate fires in the county believed to have been started by lightning.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for some residents in Napa County near where the Hennessey Fire is burning.

According to the CAL FIRE – Lake Napa Unit, the evacuation order is set up for those living in an area from Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks; the Atlas Peak area from the Bubbling Well Pet Cemetery at 2462 Atlas Peak Road to the dead-end; and from Loma Vista Road/Soda Canyon Road to the dead-end.

The Hennessey Fire is a part of the so-called LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa County. It also includes the Gamble Fire and the 15-10 Fire.

The Hennessey Fire is burning near Hennessey Ridge Road. It has burned approximately 2,700 acres and is 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE. More than 200 structures are threatened by the Hennessey Fire. It has destroyed one structure and two outbuildings, CAL FIRE reports.

The Gamble Fire started near Berryessa Knoxville Road, west of Brooks, Calif. This fire has burned approximately 5,000 acres and is also 0% contained.

The 15-10 fire started near Putah Creek Bridge/Berressa Knoxville Road. It has burned about 4,500 acres and is 0% contained.

The following road closures are in effect: Chiles Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128.

An evacuation center has been established at Crosswalk Community Church located at 2590 First Street in Napa.

