LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Maps, Road Closures, Evacuation Orders

The LNU Lightning Complex fire has forced evacuations in Solano County and Vacaville as the fire grew overnight.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The fast-moving LNU Lightning Complex fire has forced evacuations overnight and into Wednesday morning throughout Vacaville and other parts of Solano County.

The Vacaville Fire Chief says police are going door to door to evacuate people from their homes, with the focus on Pleasant Valley Road. Just after 5:30 a.m. the Vacaville Fire District tweeted out the fire entered Gibson Canyon, all of Solar Hills and Gibson Canyon Road are under evacuation.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook, "An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for all residents south of Gates Canyon Road to Hwy 80 and Pleasants Valley Road west to Blue Ridge Road. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access."

The Solano County Sheriff tweeted out, "An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for residents in Solano County west of Blue Ridge Road to 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to Hwy 128 due to wildfire. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life."

An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for residents in Solano County west of Blue Ridge Road to 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to Hwy 128 due to wildfire. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life. — Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) August 19, 2020

Vacaville Fire District has also been tweeting out Evacuations for all of the English Hills area. The Fire District tweeted just before 2 a.m. that the fire jumped Pleasants Valley Road and connecting roads in the area.

Evacuations now in effect for ALl of English Hills #VacavilleDist — Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 19, 2020

The city of Vacaville has opened several evacuation centers, including:

McBride Senior Center

Ulatis Cultural Center

Dixon May Fairgrounds

Vacaville Skate Center

Large animals can be taken to the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.

Small pets can be taken to the Solano County Animal Shelter at 2510 Claybank Road.

The city has also set up an information tip line that people can call for information at (707) 449-5333.

City of Vacaville Government SOLANO COUNTY- Caltrans will continue road work and sealing broken ... asphalt along Interstate 80 (I-80), and Interstate 505 (I-505) starting at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Solano County.

Yolo County is updating evacuation zones on its website. As of 6 a.m. the county has issued mandatory evacuations for zones 8, 15, 31, 46, 55, 58 and 60. Learn more about the zones here.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, CAL FIRE – Lake Napa Unit reported the LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is still 0% contained.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire consists of seven major fires burning in Napa and Sonoma counties. The Hennessey, Gamble, 10-15, Markley, and Spanish fire are burning in Napa County. The 13-4 and the 11-16 fires are burning in Sonoma County.

Multiple resources have been called into battle the fires, which are all believed to have been started by lightning. More than 500 fire personnel, 55 fire engines, 21 dozers, and two helicopters have been used in the fight, among other assets.

Authorities have closed roads near the fires and residents in each county have been ordered to evacuate.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.