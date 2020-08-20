PG&E employee dies while assisting emergency responders in LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Steve Wink, 60, was found in the Gates Canyon area near Vacaville unresponsive.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A PG&E troubleman working on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire died on Thursday, Aug. 19, as he helped clear power lines and poles for first responders in the Gates Canyon area near Vacaville.

According to Cal Fire, Steve Wink, 60, was found unconscious in his car. Though CPR was performed, he sadly passed.

This is the first death to occur as a result of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which began on Monday, Aug, 17. One other injury, a first responder, has been reported by Cal Fire.

Wink was a member of IBEW 1245 for 37 years. According to a press release from the union, Wink leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

“Brother Wink was a true hero — a man who did not hesitate to help others save lives, even at the expense of his own — and our entire union family is mourning the loss of a life taken too soon,” IBEW 1245 Business Manager Tom Dalzell said in the press release.

Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh offered condolences to PG&E for the tragic loss.

"Please keep that person and their family in your thoughts," Kavanaugh said.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire currently spreads 131,000 acres and is 0% contained. Updates on the wildfire, evacuations, and road closures can be found here.

Watch more: