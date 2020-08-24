'No way I'm going anywhere until it's over' | Firefighters persevering in LNU Lightning Complex Fire battle

Firefighters said the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Evacuation orders are currently in place for many communities in Lake County, many of which are no strangers to fire season.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said there shouldn’t be anyone in the evacuated areas and, as firefighters continue their fight against the flames, it’s understandable why the fires are causing huge evacuations.

"It’s definitely something we haven’t seen," said Cal Fire Captain Jase Indrebo.

As massive fires continue to spread in our area, firefighters from throughout the world are answering the call. It's an exhausting and demanding job.

"Me and my guys have been on since Monday morning with pretty much no sleep," said Jake Brennan, a CalFire firefighter.

But for these firefighters, suppressing the flames in this area is more than just a job.

"[I] grew up here, from here. My parents live around here, so there’s no way I’m going anywhere until it’s over," said Brennan.

The sight raging flames, firefighters, and air drops of water from helicopters is nothing new for Lake County. Captain Indrebo said the area is known for big fires.

"They all have their own personalities," said Sgt. Kellie Joseph of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

In fact just between 2010 and 2016, Lake County experienced 37 fires.

That's why the Lake County Sheriff's Office is hoping residents have learned from the past and heeded their warning to evacuate.

"Highway Patrol and Cal trans has every gate locked right now so people are not supposed to be inside of Hidden Valley. Same thing for Jerusalem, Grade Valley and Morgan Valley area," said Sgt. Joseph.