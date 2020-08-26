LNU Complex Fires: Live maps and evacuation information

Containment increased to 27% on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it burns in five counties: Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The LNU Lightning Complex Fires grew to 357,046 acres, but remains to be 27% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Officials said the extreme fire behavior is making it difficult for firefighters. The fires are spreading in multiple directions.

The Hennessey Fire is burning in Napa and Lake Counties, is 299,763 acres and is 33% contained.

The Walbridge Fire is burning in Sonoma County is 54,923 acres and is 19% contained.

The Meyers Fire, also burning in Sonoma County, is currently 2,360 acres and is 97% contained.

Officials said the fires destroyed 978 structures and damaged 256 buildings.

Latest on evacuations and fire perimeter map from USGS. .

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.