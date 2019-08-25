LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The Long Valley Fire burning in Lassen County along the Nevada Border grew to 1,500 acres in hours on Saturday evening.

Early reports from the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada said the fire was around 400 acres with 40 structures threatened. Within hours, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said the blaze had reached around 1,500 acres with 0 containment.

The fire protection district added that 50 to 75 homes have been impacted the Long Valley Fire and 35 engines crews were on scene to combat the blaze.

Road closures are expected to be put in place until midnight on Red Rock Road between U.S. 395 on the norther and Frontier Road on the south.

Live traffic conditions can be viewed on the Waze map below:

The evacuation area in Rancho Haven includes Rodeo Dr., Saddle Lane, and Appaloosa Circle, Shetland Circle, Arabian Way. There is no timeline on when evacuations will be lifted.

