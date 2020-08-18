More evacuations issued as Loyalton Fire in Sierra County grows to nearly 40,000 acres

The Loyalton Fire has been burning since August 14, prompting evacuations as it continues to grow in size.

LOYALTON, Calif. — A Sierra County wildfire continues to burn, growing to 39,725 acres as more evacuations are issued.

The so-called Loyalton Fire started back on August 14 east of Loyalton and continues to burn north and east near the areas of Beckwourth Pass and Hallelujah Junction.

While the fire has grown to nearly 40,000 acres, crews have been able to get 10% containment on the blaze.

The entire city of Loyalton and all the homes on the south side of Highway 49 west of Loyalton to Lombardi Point are under an evacuation advisory out of an abundance of caution.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations include:

East side of Smithneck Road in Sierra Brooks

Balls Canyon Road, Long Valley Road, and Copperfield

Area of Sierra Brooks

Evacuation Advisories include:

Areas of Cold Springs and Bordertown

Areas of Chilcoot and Vinton.

Area of Hwy 49 and 70 south to Loyalton, and to the east side of Hwy 49.

Evacuation orders in Lassen County have been lifted.

Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.