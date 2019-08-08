PARADISE, Calif. — A man who sustained third-degree burns while escaping the Camp Fire in Paradise along with his wife, has died from complications related to his injuries, according to a report by ABC7.

Paul and Suzie Ernest took shelter behind a boulder as waves of fire passed over the couple. Paul Ernest tried to protect his wife by covering her with his body. Even so, they both got third-degree burns.

A Paradise couple is recovering from third-degree burns in the UC Davis intensive care unit after a near-death escape from the Camp Fire.

ABC10

He spent the past nine months in the hospital recovering from the extensive third-degree burns he got that day.

Recently, his fight took a turn. Paul died on Monday due to health complications stemming from his recovery, according to ABC7. He was 72-years-old.

Paul's son, Jessee Ernest, said his father passed ultimately because of his lungs.

"Due to the surgeries he had contracted pneumonia and was intubated for a month," Jessee said.

After that, he had to be put on a ventilator.

RELATED:

Couple who survived Camp Fire still recovering from third-degree burns, three months after deadly wildfire

Couple miraculously survives Camp Fire by sheltering behind boulder

His lungs eventually stopped oxygenating, Jessee said. Doctors determined he would never be able to breathe independently again.

Suzie was released from the hospital earlier this year while Paul continued his recovery.

Paul was recently moved from UC Davis to a respiratory hospital in Folsom, according to Jessee.

Just last week he was moved again to a long-term rehab facility in West Sacramento.

The Paradise coroner's office told ABC7 News they are currently investigating Paul's death.

The official death toll from the Camp Fire is 85, but it could now go up.

WATCH ALSO: Camp Fire: Evacuating Paradise