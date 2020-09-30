Mandatory evacuations issued, Highway 16 shut down in Amador County after 'Copper Fire' ignites

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office also called for mandatory evacuations for those living along Long Gate Road.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A new fire in Amador County has prompted mandatory evacuations and a closure of Highway 16 just to the east of Rancho Murieta.

The so-called Copper Fire started just after 2 p.m. on Copper Hill Road just off of Highway 16, according to Cal Fire. The fire caused officials to shut down the highway between Ione Road and Old Sacramento Road.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office also called for mandatory evacuations for those living along Long Gate Road.

In a 3:30 p.m. update, fire officials said the fire had spread to 35 acres but was already 20% contained.

Multiple ground crews, four air tankers, and two helicopters have been called in to extinguish the fire quickly, according to Cal Fire.

CAL FIRE is on scene of a vegetation fire on Copper Hill Rd off of Hwy 16, east of Rancho Murieta. The fire is approximately 8 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass, oak woodlands. In addition to multiple ground crews, 4 air tankers and 2 helicopters are responding. pic.twitter.com/SmXB6UH978 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) September 30, 2020