Highway 89 reopens as firefighters gain control of Meeks Fire | Update

Officials shut down a section of Highway 89 near DL Bliss State Park. It was reopened around 5 p.m.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters have halted forward progress on a small wildfire that flared up on the west side of Lake Tahoe, Wednesday afternoon.

The so-called Meeks Fire forced law enforcement to shut down a section of Highway 89 from 3 Ring Road to DL Bliss State Park, while firefighters work to get a handle on the fire. The highway was reopened around 5 p.m.

According to a 4 p.m. update from the North Tahoe Fire Department, the Meeks Fire had grown to about three acres in size. The fire was fueled by high winds, officials said.

Firefighters attacked the flames with air drops and full ground support. Crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours to strengthen control lines and mop up hotspots, fire officials said. As of 5 p.m., the fire was 20% contained.

No homes were threatened, but authorities implemented a voluntary evacuation order for those living in the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

#meeksfire: 2 to 3 acres. Slow to moderate rate of spread. No homes immediately threatened. Voluntary evacuations. Unified Command. 6 types 3’s, 2 hand crews assigned. Air attack in place with 2 drops delivered. Hwy 89 closed South at D.L. Bliss and North at 3 Ring road pic.twitter.com/s0PVqkm3xo — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) June 9, 2021

