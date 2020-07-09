August Complex Fire: maps and evacuation information

The complex incident in Mendocino National Forest is at 325,172 and 24 percent containment.

This complex incident was initially 37 different fires in Mendocino National Forest, which started on Aug. 17 during dry lightning storms. Though many of those original fires have been contained, others have merged. The Hull, Doe, Tatham, and Glade fires have merged to form one large wildfire.

The Hopkins Fire is the most recent to be added to the complex, burning 15,466 acres and located in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

Click HERE for the latest evacuation information from Glenn County Office of Emergency Services.

Updated August Fire map from Mendocino National Forest on fire perimeter: