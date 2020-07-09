August Complex Fire: maps and evacuation information

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — The August Complex Fire has reached 325,172 aces and is 24 percent contained.
This complex incident was initially 37 different fires in Mendocino National Forest, which started on Aug. 17 during dry lightning storms. Though many of those original fires have been contained, others have merged. The Hull, Doe, Tatham, and Glade fires have merged to form one large wildfire.
The Hopkins Fire is the most recent to be added to the complex, burning 15,466 acres and located in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.
Updated August Fire map from Mendocino National Forest on fire perimeter:
National Interagency Fire Center live map (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):