Moc Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Tuolumne County, highways closed

Emergency evacuation shelters are being set up at the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

TUOLUMNE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued for some residents in Tuolumne County as the Moc Fire sparked Thursday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the Moc Fire is near Highway 49 and Highway 120 in Moccasin. It has burned 300 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders by the Tuolumne Sheriff's Office were issued just after 4 p.m.

The evacuation order includes:

From Highway 120 to Moccasin through Big Oak Flat, to Merrel Road in Groveland, including Priest Coulterville Road.

Groveland and Pine Mountain lake

Emergency evacuation shelters are being set up at the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

According to a tweet from Caltrans District 10, SR-49 is closed from Coulterville to SR-49/SR-120 junction in Tuolumne due to the wildfire. SR-120 is also closed from the top of Priest Grade to the 49/120 junction.

Drivers should avoid the areas. It is unclear how long the closure will last.

If you need help from Animal Control, call 209-694-2730 and Team Elite at 209-782-0616.

The Tuolumne dispatch center will not be taking any non-emergency calls. If you need help from the sheriff's office, call 209-533-6505 or 209-533-5833.

Cal Fire has not said what caused the fire.