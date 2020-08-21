Moc Fire in Tuolomne County grows to 2,800 acres, resulting in more road closures

With evacuations still in effect, nearby residents should map the best route to take them away from the area.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The Moccasin Fire, also known as the Moc Fire, in Tuolumne County is now up to 2,800 acres and no containment, according to Cal Fire.

The Moc Fire sparked Thursday afternoon, though the cause of the wildfire has yet to be determined. The fire's spread has caused further road closures as firefighters work to quell the blaze. Wards Ferry Road is closed in Big Oak Flat and on the Sonora side.

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect up Highway 120 to Smith Station Road, Marshes Flat Road, Moccasin Ranches, Loreen Lane, and Nancy's Ridge Road are all under a mandatory evacuation order, as well.

We now have a phone number for non-emergency fire related information. Please call 209-533-5151. #MocFire — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) August 21, 2020

County officials have said Westbound Hwy. 120 is open for those who need to evacuate. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office has also added a non-emergency fire-related information line at (209) 533-5151.

Though the Moccasin Fire has resulted in the closures of Hwy. 120 west of Groveland and Hwy. 49 south of the 120 junction, nearby Yosemite National Park remains open and accessible from Groveland for the time being.

California Highway Patrol has advised evacuees can leave through the park, but may have to let officials at the entrance know that they are escaping the Moccasin Fire.

Road closures and the fire zone can be seen on Google's crisis fire map:

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

