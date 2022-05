The Modesto Fire Department said no structures were threatened along the north bank of the Tuolumne River, but said one person was taken to the hospital.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is in the hospital as Modesto fire crews battle a blaze along the Tuolumne River near Mariposa and Finch Road.

Crews responded to the brush fire and said no structures were threatened. However, officials said one person, described as a civilian by fire officials, was burned and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple units in Modesto are still at the scene working to contain the forward spread of the fire.

