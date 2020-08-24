Monterey County Fires: Live maps and evacuation information for River Fire and Carmel Fire

Three major fires are burning in Monterey County: The Carmel Fire in Carmel Valley, River Fire southwest of Salinas. The Dolan Fire south of Big Sur.

MONTEREY, Calif. — Three major wildfires are burning in Monterey County, California.

The Carmel Fire is burning in Cachagua and Carmel Valley has destroyed 35 homes and burned about 7,000 acres.

The River Fire is burning in the mountains southwest of Salinas in between Carmel Valley. It has destroyed 8 homes and about 49,000 acres.

The Dolan Fire is burning south Big Sur north of Lucia. It has burned about 20,000 acres.

Latest on evacuations and fire perimeter map from Monterey County Office of Emergency Services. The map has evacuation zone live updates from the county:

National Interagency Fire Center live map (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.