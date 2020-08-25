LNU Lightning Complex Fire: More homes lost overnight as firefighters make progress

Containment is increasing on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it burns in five counties: Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 8:30 a.m. update:

Cal Fire says it expects the weather to cooperate today as it works to contain the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. The fire agency updated the three big fires that make up the complex on Tuesday morning.

Hennessey Fire

The highest priority on the Hennessey Fire is the northwest edge from Calistoga to Middletown, according to Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Chris Waters.

Cal Fire is working to repopulate areas along the southern part of the fire and mopping up along the eastern edge.

Wallbridge Fire

Firefighters are working to box in the Wallbridge Fire and trying to keep it from burning toward the Pacific Ocean.

Firefighters are faced with "real difficult terrain," according to Chief Waters. "Rugged, covered with redwoods and heavy fuels. Also, intermixed with significant numbers of structures."

Meyers Fire

Firefighters are in patrol mode on the Meyers Fire looking for hotspots. Crews have been able to reopen Highway 1.

Original Story:

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has now grown to 352,913 acres, even as firefighters continue to contain more of the blaze. The fire grew about 1,000 acres overnight and containment is at 27% as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The number of buildings destroyed by the fire is now up to 937, with another 251 buildings damaged. Thousands of people are still under evacuation orders and warnings, as Cal Fire estimates 30,500 buildings are still threatened by the flames.

The fire is burning in five counties in Northern California, including Napa County, Sonoma County, Solano County, Lake County and Yolo County.

The LNU Lightning Complex fire is currently the third-largest fire in California's history. Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh said in a briefing on Monday, "we are starting to get a lot of resources in."

The resources to fight the fire include nearly 2,200 people, 12 helicopters, 41 dozers, 304 engines and 50 water tenders. Cal Fire notes that air resources have been stretched thin because of multiple fires burning in California.

The LNU Lightning Complex is made up of several fires.

At 296,050 acres, the Hennessey Fire is the biggest of the fires that make up the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. Crews have the Hennessey Fire 29% contained.

The Wallbridge Fire burning west of Healdsburg is at 54,503 acres and is 17% contained. Meanwhile, the Meyers Fire, north of Jenner, is at 2,360 acres and is 97% contained.

Cal Fire tweeted updated evacuation information on Tuesday morning.

