Fire crews brace for high winds before rain | Saturday's Mosquito Fire updates, maps and evacuation latest

On Friday Georgetown's evacuation orders were downgraded from to an evacuation warning and residents can return home.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Fire crews along the Mosquito Fire are bracing for high winds Saturday before the forecast calls for rain on Sunday.

In Cal Fire's status update on Friday night, the agency said "patrolling and mopping up all hot spots while eliminating any issues that may cause the fire to jump containment lines."

The agency planned to fly helicopter operations overnight.

As of Friday night, according to Cal Fire, the fire has destroyed at least 73 structures and burned more than 71,000 acres. Containment is at 20%.

In Placer County, more than 11,000 people are forced out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire.

Live Evacuation Maps

Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers:

Rocklin: Sierra College at 5100 Sierra College Blvd

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Services District at 2502 Country Club Drive Overnight shelter, meals, showers, limited health services, and parking for trailers will be provided. Animals in crates and carriers will be accepted.

Placerville: Green Valley Community Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Rd. No Large animals or no birds. Limited RV parking and no hookups



For large and small animals:

Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley Check-in at Gate 8

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn No birds/chickens due to avian flu

Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, California is opening on September 14

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.

