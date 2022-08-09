Schools closed due to Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties

The Mosquito Fire has caused some schools to close Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As the insatiable Mosquito Fire continues to burn uncontained, some schools in El Dorado and Placer counties are closing.

In El Dorado County, all Black Oak Mine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday.

In Placer County, Foresthill Divide School will also be closed. For students at Foresthill High School, they can gather at the Learning Commons Building at Placer High School on Friday for food, mental health support and other resources.

The Mosquito Fire started burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday. By Thursday afternoon, the fire started burning into El Dorado County toward Volcanoville, burning more than 8,000 acres so far and causing multiple communities to evacuate.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in both counties. The flames are threatening over a thousand structures, including critical infrastructure like the PCWA pump station and dam, Placer County Fire Repeater Site, 230 kV transmission lines, Sugar Pine Dam and community drinking water supply, Ralston hydroelectric powerhouse and cellular and microwave transmission towers, according to Cal Fire.

WATCH ALSO: