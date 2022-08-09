Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

Officials said the Mosquito Fire has damaged and destroyed homes and continues to threaten multiple communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state.

The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.

Newsom's emergency declaration for the fires comes as the state also grapples with an unprecedented heat wave that officials said is further impacting firefighting and response resources.

A declaration was also declared for the deadly Fairview Fire, which has burned more than 19,000 acres. The wildfire in Riverside County caused two deaths.

The state recently secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make sure resources are available to combat the Fairview Fire.

Newsom last week also declared an emergency for the deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County.

WATCH ALSO: