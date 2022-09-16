Weekend weather concerns crews battling Mosquito Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

Stronger winds are expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires despite the rain forecast.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the Mosquito Fire that’s become the largest in the state so far this year.

This weekend cooler temperatures, higher humidity and rain are forecast by the National Weather Service. But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires despite the rain.

“That’s a bit of a mixed blessing here,” Fire Behavior Analyst Jonathan Pangburn said Thursday.

The wildfire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties and has grown to more than 67,500 acres in 9 days, officials said Thursday night. Containment of the blaze is still at 20%.

No new evacuation warnings or orders have been issued.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Live Evacuation Maps

Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

Rocklin: Sierra College at 5100 Sierra College Blvd

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Services District at 2502 Country Club Drive Overnight shelter, meals, showers, limited health services, and parking for trailers will be provided. Animals in crates and carriers will be accepted.

Placerville: Green Valley Community Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Rd. No Large animals or no birds. Limited RV parking and no hookups



Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley Check-in at Gate 8

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn No birds/chickens due to avian flu

Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, California is opening on September 14

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.

