Mosquito Fire sees active growth as wind clears out some smoke | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

New National Fire Situational Awareness map shows the fire moving to the east, and Cal Fire officials say they're working to defend Foresthill and Todd Valley.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say it's an "all hands on deck operation" after some of the smoke cleared Tuesday and caused the Mosquito Fire to become more active.

Officials are urging residents still in evacuation zones across Placer and El Dorado County to leave their homes immediately.

The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 58,544 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update. Officials confirmed that 64 total structures have been destroyed with over 5,000 still threatened. Crews are working today to defend communities in Foresthill and Todd Valley.

The latest National Fire Situational Awareness map shows the fire moving to the east. It is 20% contained.

Cal Fire's fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangburn said they are not concerned about massive wind pushes, they're concerned about the winds pushing out the smoke and bringing in fresh oxygen that will fuel the fire.

"What we're seeing here is same conditions day after day that just get a little bit worse," Pangburn said.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and more than 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill, Volcanoville and Georgetown are under evacuation orders.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Stay Informed

Live Evacuation Maps

Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers:

Rocklin: Sierra College at 5100 Sierra College Blvd

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Services District at 2502 Country Club Drive Overnight shelter, meals, showers, limited health services, and parking for trailers will be provided. Animals in crates and carriers will be accepted.

Placerville: Green Valley Community Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Rd. No Large animals or no birds. Limited RV parking and no hookups



For large and small animals:

Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley Check-in at Gate 8

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn No birds/chickens due to avian flu

Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, California is opening on September 14

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.

