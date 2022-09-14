Mosquito Fire: 90 refuse calls to evacuate in Placer County

"I don't feel like we're being rebellious at all... I don't know. I have too much to lose. I didn't want to leave and just chance it."

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — It's been over a week since some people in Placer County were told to leave their homes due to the Mosquito Fire.

However, others are still in Foresthill and are refusing to leave their homes. Even with the fire coming close to areas like Foresthill Tuesday, some people feel they have no other choice but to protect their neighborhood.

According to the Placer County Sherriff's Office, several people are refusing to evacuate despite Tuesday's fire flare-up. Lt. Josh Barnhart, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said 90 people have refused to evacuate in Placer County.

"It's scary at times. The fire got pretty close a couple times. I mean I don't think we were unsafe. We're just keeping everything wet and watching for spot fires. But yeah, I don't know, it's not like it's real comfortable. It's kind of boring," said John Peters, a father who has refused to evacuate Foresthill.

Peters and his brother are protecting Peter's motorcycle repair shop and his home of 12 years. The father says he couldn't get everything out in time, and it was crucial to stay and try to save it.

On Wednesday, fire officials were warning crews to not force evacuations.

"There's a special message for every division out there. Please stay out of areas where it's posted that the public doesn't want firefighters, public safety in there. If we need to get them out, we'll let law enforcement deal with them," fire officials said in a morning briefing.

Scott Mclean, Cal Fire spokesperson, says it adds more to their plate knowing people are refusing to follow the safety precautions, especially after seeing how quickly the fire made its way into Foresthill.

"When someone stays, which is a considerable people I understand right now, it pulls our resources away...," Mclean said.

Crews are trying to protect the homes and pets that are left behind, so families can return to what was once a peaceful town.

For Peters, that means staying in town to protect everything he's worked for.

"I don't feel like we're being rebellious at all... I don't know. I have too much to lose. I didn't want to leave and just chance it," Peters said.

Peter's wife and his children are not staying at the home. He says they are down the hill staying with family members. Meanwhile, Cal Fire says it has one word for those still in the evacuation zone: Leave.

