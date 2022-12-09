Mosquito Fire evacuees desperate to return to their homes

"Financially, I need to be at work, and I can't really get to my car cause we can't get back home."

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been almost a week since the Mosquito Fire evacuees had to shift gears into survival mode and leave their homes.

Several of them didn't even have the opportunity to pack up essentials, but there are evacuation centers like the Cameron Park Community Center that are providing help.

The center is steadily growing as more and more people show up needing everything from shoes to cell phones and even emotional support.

The Red Cross and other partners have been at the center to provide just that as the aftereffects of the Mosquito Fire start to weigh on evacuees' minds.

"Makes one question their own mortality, you know? Am I gonna get caught in the fire? But had I been home, what would you grab? So now, I'm one of those people I use to report on the air about," said a Quintette man, who identified himself as Marco in the Morning.

Last week seemed like any normal week for radio host Marco in the Morning, until the California Highway Patrol stopped him as he was headed home. He was forced to turn around, ending up at the Cameron Park Community Center.

"I have to thank the Cameron Park Community Center. We have showers, meals, a cot and great food. T-Mobile is here giving us phones...," he said.

Most of the evacuees' essential needs are being met at the evacuation center.

"I'm seeing some gracious clients, and they're needing additional items such as clothing and shoes - because they just got a knock at the door to evacuate. So, they took what can and they jumped in their vehicles and arrived here," said Kimiko Griffin, a supervisor with the American Red Cross.

However, aside from necessities, people like Ben Alexander are worried about paying bills. He and his family had to leave so quickly that some of them didn't even have time to put on the right shoes.

"Financially, I need to be at work, and I can't really get to my car cause we can't get back home," said Alexander.

Some evacuees believe it could be up to a month before they're able to return home, but they're hoping it's sooner so they can go back to living their lives.

"It's only 10% containment on the fire, so it feels like weeks, but it hasn't been. I'm dreading if it's a whole month," said Alexander.

Since ABC10 spoke with Alexander, containment has grown to 16%. Additionally, a spokesperson with the Mosquito Fire said, at this point, there is no timeline on when these evacuees can return home.

He says it is a top priority right now, and things are based on the fire activity and neighborhood safety.

The Red Cross says if you would like to help some of these people, you can make monetary donations by visiting a local Red Cross Center near you and let them know that you want it to go to the Mosquito Fire evacuees.

