‘There's no bickering, there's no anger’: Foresthill evacuees try to stay positive, build community

Evacuated Foresthill residents at Sierra College in Rocklin try to stay positive as worries mount for their homes near the fire.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Crews are still working to put out hot spots in Foresthill after the Mosquito Fire pushed closer to the town earlier this week.

Some evacuated residents at Sierra College in Rocklin now worry for their homes and pets that have been left alone for over a week. Many residents are filled with anxiety and uncertainty about the situation moving forward.

Linda Hoffmann has owned a home in the small town of Foresthill for 16 years.

"This has really, really been tough," said Hoffmann. “The nightmares are tremendous, and it's really hard on the kids. They'll cry out in their sleep."

The Mosquito Fire is now 20% contained and has burned over 64,159 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Hoffmann and her family had to leave behind some of their pets. She was able to bring some of her chihuahuas but was not expecting to be at an evacuation center for more than a few days.

Because she’s been away from home so long, she has had to hastily restock prescription medications and try to find medical supplies for herself along with two of her children who both have special needs.

She says she had to pack things “the average person doesn't even think about” like catheters, leg bags, ostomy bags and pull-ups.

Despite the hardships the last week has brought, Hoffmann tries to focus on being positive. She says the sense of community at the evacuation center has helped with that.

"Everybody is always in the mornings 'Hey, do you need something? I have a little extra over here would you like to share?'” said Hoffmann. "There's no strive, there's no bickering, there's no anger."

