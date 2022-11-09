'You’re not welcome' | 24/7 patrols in Mosquito Fire to deter potential looters

Deputies say they're doing all they can to make sure homes are safe while people are evacuated.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes in Placer and El Dorado counties already has some potential looters eyeing vacant properties.

The so-called Mosquito Fire is burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties, growing to nearly 47,000 acres with 11,000 people evacuated. The fire is only 10% contained.

Throughout the evacuation zone, deputies are conducting 24/7 patrols to make sure people don't get through these roads who shouldn't.

On Saturday, a person was arrested for burglary after posing as a PG&E contractor. In Placer County alone, more than 5,900 people have been evacuated.

It's a reality that has left people like Derek Jones distraught and scared as they wonder what will be left of Foresthill.

"We’re praying we can go home and everything will be as it was when we left,” Jones said.

In the meantime, Jones and his two dogs are taking refuge from the flames in the parking lot of Sierra College. He's thankful for the first responders protecting his home from both flames and looters.

“The sheriffs keep telling us they’re going through checking our place to keep looters and trespassers from going in," Jones said. "We’re scared that when we do go home all our belongings are going to be gone.”

Lt. Josh Barnhart is easing some of those worries. He said deputies have saturated the area as much as possible to make sure these homes are secure. But despite the added security, some suspected looters are undeterred.

Authorities said most have been caught and turned away at the road closures, but in Todd Valley Saturday, deputies arrested a man on burglary charges after they said he got through a checkpoint by posing as a PG&E contractor.

“Stay out of the area. You’re not welcome," said Lt. Josh Barnhart. "We love our community and we love protecting it. You’re taking advantage of people who have been through so much, and it’s unacceptable.”

Some residents have been evacuated for five days and some are being told they might not be returning until October. It’s why deputies say they’re doing everything they can to ensure properties stay safe while the residents are away.

