Mosquito Fire now larger than 65 square miles | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties are threatened and some 11,000 residents of communities around Foresthill and Georgetown are evacuated.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday.

The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment, according to CalFire. It's burned 46,587 acres as of CalFire's last update Sunday night.

The latest National Fire Situational Awareness map shows the fire moving to the east.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill, Volcanoville and Georgetown are under evacuation orders.

The fire has burned numerous homes but fire officials haven't released an estimate yet.

Fire crews say the cooler temperatures and lack of wind has helped but the vegetation is dry and burns easily.

Throughout the evacuation zone, deputies are conducting 24/7 patrols to make sure people don't get through these roads who shouldn't. On Saturday, a person was arrested for burglary after posing as a PG&E contractor.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Stay Informed

Live Evacuation Maps

Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers:

Rocklin: Sierra College at 5100 Sierra College Blvd

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Services District at 2502 Country Club Drive Overnight shelter, meals, showers, limited health services, and parking for trailers will be provided. Animals in crates and carriers will be accepted.

Placerville: Green Valley Community Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Rd. No Large animals or no birds. Limited RV parking and no hookups



For large and small animals:

Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley Check-in at Gate 8

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn No birds/chickens due to avian flu

El Dorado County Animal Shelter 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs

Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center, 7200 Lone Pine Dr, Rancho Murieta Must call first: (916) 985-7334

Large animals only: Flying M Ranch, 82 Carefree Way, Oroville

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.