Mosquito Fire now larger than 50 square miles | Updates, maps, evacuation latest

Crews are trying to hold the fire at Foresthill Road, Volcano Road and north of Quintette. More than 5,000 homes are threatened around Foresthill and Georgetown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Fire officials warned Saturday night that communities around the Mosquito Fire are still at risk for a heat wave and wildfire conditions and there is the potential for lightning Sunday in the Northern Sierra.

In the foothills east of Sacramento, the Mosquito Fire spread to nearly 53 square miles Saturday, threatening more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties and blanketing the region in smoke.

“We’re not seeing a corresponding drop in fire activity at this point,” CalFire Battalion Chief Issac Sanchez said.

► Scroll down for evacuation maps and other fire resources.

California firefighters said Saturday they have so far been unable to corral any part of the Mosquito Fire, which has prompted evacuations in communities including Volcanoville, Foresthill and Georgetown.

On Saturday night CalFire released an update:

The fire is spreading to the north and northeast.

A spot fire near Chicken Hawk was contained

Crews are trying to "hold" the fire and multiple key places North of Quintette At Volcano Road Foresthill Road



The Mosquito Fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Stay Informed

Live Evacuation Maps

Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for our daily newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers:

Rocklin: Sierra College at 5100 Sierra College Blvd

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Services District at 2502 Country Club Drive Overnight shelter, meals, showers, limited health services, and parking for trailers will be provided. Animals in crates and carriers will be accepted.

Placerville: Green Valley Community Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Rd. No Large animals or no birds. Limited RV parking and no hookups



For large and small animals:

Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley Check-in at Gate 8

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn No birds/chickens due to avian flu

El Dorado County Animal Shelter 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs

Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center, 7200 Lone Pine Dr, Rancho Murieta Must call first: (916) 985-7334

Large animals only: Flying M Ranch, 82 Carefree Way, Oroville

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.