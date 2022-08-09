x
Wildfire

Extreme growth for Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in Placer and El Dorado counties.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There is extreme fire growth in the Mosquito Fire as it moves to the southeast in Placer and El Dorado County.

Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in both counties. According to Cal Fire, the fire has burned 13,704 acres and is uncontained. About 3,666 structures are threatened.

The extreme heat and dry fuels are keeping the fire a step ahead of firefighters.

On Thursday, PG&E submitted documents to the California Public Utilities Commission in relation to the Mosquito Fire.

"PG&E’s information reflects that an electrical fault occurred close to the reported time of the fire, which began September 6, 2022, near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. Thus far, PG&E has observed no damage or abnormal conditions to the pole or its facilities near the reservoir and has not observed any downed conductor in the area or any vegetation or tree on the line," PG&E wrote in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay Informed

Evacuation Maps

Here is a map of evacuations from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A map of evacuations in El Dorado County is below.

Evacuation Centers

Placer County

  • Evacuation center
    • Bell Road Baptist Church at 707 Bell Road in Auburn
    • Temporary Location: Auburn Regional Park Gym at 3770 Richardson Dr in Auburn for  parking (for RV/Car), bathrooms and shower access ONLY (no hookups/sleeping spaces/etc.)
  • For large and small animals: Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley. Check-in at Gate 8
    • No birds/chickens due to avian flu. 

El Dorado County

  • Evacuation centers: 
    •  Cameron Park Community Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
  • El Dorado County Animal Shelter 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs, CA
  • El Dorado Co Large Animal Shelter for evacuated homes only: Evacuees with large animals can call Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center at 916-826-4278 to coordinate shelter (Saureel Vineyards  is closed)

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a map with current road closures, click here.

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed. 

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

WATCH: What you need to know to prepare, stay safe for wildfires

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts. 

Read more: Are you wildfire ready? Here's what to do to prepare for fire season.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

