Wildfire

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Mosquito Fire

Firefighters from across California are battling to save more than 3,000 homes threatened by the Mosquito Fire around Foresthill, Georgetown and Volcanoville.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire blanketed parts of Northern California in smoke.

Flames from the wildfire jumped the American River, burning structures in the mountain hamlet of Volcanoville and moving closer to the towns of Foresthill, home to about 1,500 people, and Georgetown, population 3,000. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, said Placer County Sheriff's Office Lt. Josh Barnhart.

FIRE LATEST: | Mosquito Fire updates, evacuations, fire maps  | Resources

Credit: AP
Firefighter Trapper Gephart of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew takes a drink while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Grass Valley Air Tanker 88 takes off from the Grass Valley Interagency Air Attack Base en route to the Mosquito Fire which displayed a growing pyrocumulus cloud visible from as far away as the San Francisco Bay area Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Grass Valley, Calif. Fire retardant dropped from the GVAAB reached record levels before aircraft were grounded during Friday's poor visibility due to the smoke. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)
Credit: AP
Firefighter Matthew Gerzin of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew rubs his eye while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Linda Hance, who evacuated from her home near Foresthill, hugs her dog Amigo outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighters walk past backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
A firefighter battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff community in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighters battle the Mosquito Fire burning on Michigan Bluff Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Seen from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
David Hance hugs mom Linda Hance outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The two evacuated from their trailer near the Foresthill community. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
A flag flies behind a scorched outbuilding as the Mosquito Fire burns along Michigan Bluff Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
A hand crew prepares to battle the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Mosquito Fire from spreading along Chicken Hawk Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighters in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., watch the as a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
While battling the Mosquito Fire, a firefighter watches vegetation burn along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighters battle the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
A firefighter battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff community in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
A burnt out road sign is seen near Michigan Bluff during the Mosquito Fire in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

WATCH MORE:  See how pyrocumulus clouds of wildfire smoke create hazards:

