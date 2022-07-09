Evacuations for Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties | Updates, Maps

Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County for the Mosquito Fire that started Tuesday afternoon near Oxbow Reservoir.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County reached about 822 acres Wednesday morning with no containment, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. The fire started Tuesday afternoon near Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest.

Cal Fire originally said the Mosquito Fire extended into El Dorado County, but Wednesday morning said additional mapping shows the fire has not crossed into El Dorado County.

Crews are dealing with steep and inaccessible terrain as they try to get the fire under control. Cal Fire said that there is significant smoke in the area near the fire. Find a map of air quality from Purple Air HERE.

Stay Informed

Evacuations

Placer County

Evacuation order: Michigan Bluff, Gorman Ranch and Chicken Hawk

Evacuation warning: Baker Ranch

El Dorado County

Evacuation order: Volcanoville

Evacuation warning: north of Highway 193, East of Otter Creek, South of the Placer County Line and West of Tunnel Hill Road.

Evacuation Centers

Placer County

Evacuation center: Bell Road Baptist Church at 707 Bell Road in Auburn.

Animals can be taken to the Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn

El Dorado County

Cool Community Church at 863 Cave Valley Road

Evacuation Map

Here is a map of evacuations from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Fire Map

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

