x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Smoke impacting foothill regions as Mosquito Fire expands

Smoke impacts are highest in the foothill communities and areas east of the fire during the day, but smoke is expected to move closer to the valley overnight.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents of the greater Sacramento region have been fortunate to experience a relatively smokeless summer, but the explosive Mosquito Fire is changing that.

The Mosquito fire, which broke out Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir (3 miles east of Foresthill), has experienced explosive growth and pyrocumulus structure has been seen the last two days.

Smoky skies are expected to stay mostly away from Sacramento County, but foothill communities can expect to have unhealthy air conditions. Westerly winds are pushing smoke to the east, but as the sun sets, the winds are expected to shift and blow from the east, pushing that smoke closer to the valley.

The fire is expected to continue to grow explosively due to the ongoing heatwave. Highs near 110 and dry atmospheric conditions are causing problems for fire crews, as the fire is at 0% containment according to Cal Fire.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out