Smoke impacting foothill regions as Mosquito Fire expands

Smoke impacts are highest in the foothill communities and areas east of the fire during the day, but smoke is expected to move closer to the valley overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents of the greater Sacramento region have been fortunate to experience a relatively smokeless summer, but the explosive Mosquito Fire is changing that.

The Mosquito fire, which broke out Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir (3 miles east of Foresthill), has experienced explosive growth and pyrocumulus structure has been seen the last two days.

Smoky skies are expected to stay mostly away from Sacramento County, but foothill communities can expect to have unhealthy air conditions. Westerly winds are pushing smoke to the east, but as the sun sets, the winds are expected to shift and blow from the east, pushing that smoke closer to the valley.

The fire is expected to continue to grow explosively due to the ongoing heatwave. Highs near 110 and dry atmospheric conditions are causing problems for fire crews, as the fire is at 0% containment according to Cal Fire.

What is a pyrocumulus? It's a cumulus cloud formed by rising air or smoke from an explosive fire. Large pyrocumuli can produce lightning and cause severe turbulence. If you're in the area of the #MosquitoFire be aware of the possibility of lightning! pic.twitter.com/PMJbTntTfU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 8, 2022

Here is the updated smoke forecast for #Norcal. Smoke from the #MosquitoFire will continue to impact parts of #NorCal over the next couple days. For your local air quality forecast visit https://t.co/LRRlZa8Gmk for the latest near surface smoke loop https://t.co/DLEkoh4Nnz #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dZX4eCLhDq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 8, 2022