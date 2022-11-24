Mosquito Fire survivors can request debris removal in El Dorado, Placer County

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services urged Wednesday for residents affected by the Mosquito Fire to sign up for debris removal programs.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday the availability of county-led debris removal programs for residents affected by the Mosquito Fire.

El Dorado County and Placer County officials are managing debris removal operations for their residents, with the Office of Emergency Services providing technical assistance.

The effort is the last phase of the clean-up programs — with the first phase involving the removal of hazardous household material being complete.

Property owners with qualifying fire-damaged structures and trees wanting to participate can fill out a Right-of-Entry (ROE) permit.

According to the Office of Emergency Services, an ROE permit grants contracted crews access to the property.

The Mosquito Fire burned through about 77,000 between Sept. 6 and Oct. 22. At least 78 buildings and homes were destroyed, while 13 others were damaged.

Mosquito Fire Debris Removal Program in El Dorado County

Click here to access an ROE permit form for submission to the El Dorado County Environmental Management Department.

The deadline for submission is Dec. 16. An email notification will be sent out once the ROE permit form is approved.

Mosquito Fire Debris Removal Program in Placer County

Click here to access an ROE permit form for submission to the Placer County Department of Health and Human Services, Environmental Health Division.

Placer County staff will be hosting ROE assistance meetings for Mosquito Fire survivors on Nov. 29 and 30 from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Foresthill Library, 24580 Main St., Foresthill, CA 95631.

The deadline for submission is Dec. 16. An email notification will be sent out once the ROE permit form is approved.