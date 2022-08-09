Mosquito Fire updates in Placer, El Dorado counties | Evacuations, Maps

Cal Fire said the Mosquito Fire showed extreme fire behavior and quadrupled in size on Wednesday.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 5,705 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. Cal Fire advised people who live near the fire to be prepared to evacuate if a warning or order is issued.

The fire started Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest.

Cal Fire said the blaze showed extreme fire behavior and quadrupled in size to over 4,000 acres on Wednesday. Fire crews spent time improving and building control lines. They were also assessing and preparing structures threatened by the flames.

Cal Fire said that there is significant smoke in the area near the fire. Placer County Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality advisory through Friday. Find a map of air quality from Purple Air HERE.

Stay Informed

Evacuation Map

Here is a map of evacuations from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A map of evacuations in El Dorado County is below.

Evacuation Centers

Placer County

Evacuation center: Bell Road Baptist Church at 707 Bell Road in Auburn

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn

Residents who are under an evacuation order and/or an evacuation warning can transport their large animals/livestock to the Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley. Check-in at Gate 8 No birds/chickens due to avian flu.



El Dorado County

Evacuation center: Bell Road Baptist Church at 707 Bell Road in Auburn

El Dorado County Animal Shelter 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs, CA

El Dorado Co Large Animal Shelter for evacuated homes only: Saureel Vineyards 1100 Cold Springs Road, Placerville, CA 95667

Fire Map

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

