SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A growing wildfire in Shasta County has caused the sheriff's office to issue evacuations in the area.

The Mountain Fire in Shasta County, off Bear Mountain and Dry Creek Roads and just north of Bella Vista, has reached 600 acres and is growing.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is posting the latest evacuation information on Twitter. Residents in various areas are being asked to evacuate to the Crosspointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Rd., Redding.

Click here for the latest fire information from CAL Fire here.

The following roads have been closed:

Hwy 299 East at Old Oregon Trail

Hwy 299 West at Deschutes Road

Old Oregon Trail northbound

Here are the latest road closures and traffic conditions through from Waze: