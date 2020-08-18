Murphy Fire burned 14 acres in El Dorado County, 60% contained

The Murphy Fire started Monday night and grew to 14 acres.

GARDEN VALLEY, Calif. — As of noon Tuesday, CAL FIRE firefighters managed to contain the Murphy Fire by 60%.

The fire only grew to 14 acres and did not require evacuations.

The Murphy Fire started just before 6 p.m. Monday, and CAL FIRE's Amador-El Dorado Unit responded with full air and ground resources to the vegetation fire near Mt. Murphy Road and Johntown Creek Road in Garden Valley.

CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit said the fire burned at a moderate rate of spread. Firefighters mitigated the threat to structures and continued to work on containment into the night and in the morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WILDFIRE PREPARATIONS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed, and three people were killed—this follower two years of some of the "deadliest and most destructive wildfires" in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are entirely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.