Evacuations ordered as Murphy Fire grows in Garden Valley

A fire in Garden Valley prompted evacuation orders

GARDEN VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are calling for evacuations in Garden Valley as firefighters try to douse a vegetation fire.

The so-called Murphy Fire has burned 14 acres around Mt. Murphy road and Johntown Road. Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit said the fire's been burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Currently, crews are trying to stop forward progress on the blaze and are using air tankers to slow the progress.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for the following locations:

Johntown Creek Road

Johntown Creek Court

Lazy Brook Trail

A road closure was also put in place at Johntown Creek Road and Chrysler Circle.

Map

