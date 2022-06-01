Wildfire evacuation orders lifted in Napa County

The Old Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon along Old Soda Springs Road north of the city of Napa and grew to 570 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders were lifted for residents along a road in the Napa wine country as firefighters made progress against a wildfire.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services told residents around midnight Tuesday they could return home but urged them to use caution.

The Old Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon along Old Soda Springs Road north of the city of Napa and grew to 570 acres. By Wednesday morning, the fire was 15% contained and was much less active, Cal Fire said.

Temperatures Wednesday are predicted to be warm, but a return of onshore flow in the afternoon is expected to raise relative humidity levels in Napa County and bring more moisture to the area, the San Francisco Bay Area weather office said.

#OldFire Napa County UPDATE: All evacuation Orders for Soda Springs Rd have been lifted. Use caution while driving in the area, as fire equipment will be parked, working, and traveling along the road. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 1, 2022

A slight chance of rain was expected in the North Bay during the weekend.

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Preparing for Wildfires

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10