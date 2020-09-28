Glass, Shady and Boysen Fire: Evacuations updated to orders overnight as fire continues to burn

NAPA COUNTY, Calif — Residents in Napa and Sonoma counties were issued evacuation orders overnight as the Glass, Shady, and Boysen Fires continued to burn.
The Glass Fire is located at North Fork Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Springs Road. As of Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit's last update, the fire has burned 11,000 acres with no containment. Roughly 2,268 structures are currently threatened.
In Sonoma County, evacuation order zones are for the following areas:
Zone 3G1:
- South of Helena Road
- West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line
- North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads
- East of Calistoga Road
Zone 3G2:
- South of Cleland Ranch Road
- West of Los Alamos Road
- North and east of Santa Rosa County limits
- East of Calistoga Roads
Zone 3G3:
- South of Alamos Road
- West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road
- Northeast of Highway 12
In Napa County, evacuation order zones are for the following areas:
- Areas west of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Elmhurst, and all of Spring Mountain Road.
- The east side of Silverado Trail from Pickett Lane south to Meadowood Lane and all roads in between.
- Pickett Road
- Dutch Henry Canyon Road
- Lommel Road
- Crystal Springs Road
- Glass Mountain Road
- Fawn Park
- Madrone Knoll Way
- Meadowood Lane including Meadowood Resort
- Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to Howell Mountain Road
- The community of Deer Park
- St. Helena Hospital
- Mund Road
- Sanitarium Road
- Howell Mountain Road from Deer Park Road to College Avenue
- College Avenue from Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road
- White Cottage Road from College Avenue to Friesen Drive
For the latest information from the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit, click HERE for their Twitter page and HERE for Cal Fire incident page.
For the latest information from the Napa County Sheriff's Office, click HERE. Emergency alerts are also available through Nixle.
For the latest information from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, click HERE. Nixle alerts can be found HERE.
For the latest information from the Santa Rosa Police Department, click HERE. You can also sign up for Nixle alerts HERE.
Maps
An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.
A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below. Temporary evacuation points have been set up at the Santa Rosa Vets Hall and Petaluma Vets Hall. The Santa Rosa Fairgrounds
WILDFIRE PREPS
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.
RELATED:
- Where are fires burning in California?
- How you can prevent wildfires and protect your home
- What is a 'Complex Incident'? | Wildfire names and other commonly used terms explained
- Giant firefighting sprinkler could protect your home if you have to evacuate from fires
- VERIFY: Why you'll sometimes still see trees around towns destroyed by wildfires
Watch more:
It's not climate change vs forest management. It's both | California Wildfires in Context