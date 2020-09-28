Glass, Shady and Boysen Fire: Evacuations updated to orders overnight as fire continues to burn

Fire officials are asking residents in certain areas to leave their homes immediately.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif — Residents in Napa and Sonoma counties were issued evacuation orders overnight as the Glass, Shady, and Boysen Fires continued to burn.

The Glass Fire is located at North Fork Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Springs Road. As of Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit's last update, the fire has burned 11,000 acres with no containment. Roughly 2,268 structures are currently threatened.

In Sonoma County, evacuation order zones are for the following areas:

Zone 3G1:

South of Helena Road

West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line

North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads

East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G2:

South of Cleland Ranch Road

West of Los Alamos Road

North and east of Santa Rosa County limits

East of Calistoga Roads

Zone 3G3:

South of Alamos Road

West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road

Northeast of Highway 12

In Napa County, evacuation order zones are for the following areas:

Areas west of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Elmhurst, and all of Spring Mountain Road.

The east side of Silverado Trail from Pickett Lane south to Meadowood Lane and all roads in between.

Pickett Road

Dutch Henry Canyon Road

Lommel Road

Crystal Springs Road

Glass Mountain Road

Fawn Park

Madrone Knoll Way

Meadowood Lane including Meadowood Resort

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to Howell Mountain Road

The community of Deer Park

St. Helena Hospital

Mund Road

Sanitarium Road

Howell Mountain Road from Deer Park Road to College Avenue

College Avenue from Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

White Cottage Road from College Avenue to Friesen Drive

For the latest information from the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit, click HERE for their Twitter page and HERE for Cal Fire incident page.

For the latest information from the Napa County Sheriff's Office, click HERE. Emergency alerts are also available through Nixle.

For the latest information from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, click HERE. Nixle alerts can be found HERE.

For the latest information from the Santa Rosa Police Department, click HERE. You can also sign up for Nixle alerts HERE.

Maps

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below. Temporary evacuation points have been set up at the Santa Rosa Vets Hall and Petaluma Vets Hall. The Santa Rosa Fairgrounds

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

