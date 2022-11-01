Nearly 800 homes lifted from Coastal Fire's evacuation order | Evacuations and updates

One zone remains in a mandatory evacuation order as the fire continues to burn.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Nearly 800 homes are free from danger after a portion of the Coastal Fire's evacuation order has been lifted.

According to the city's website, fire crew will focus on hot spots as they continue to battle the fire on Saturday. With the scaled back evacuation orders, now only 131 homes are listed as mandatory evacuations.

"Hazards throughout the area continue to be mitigated to render the area safe for residents to return to their homes where possible," the city of Laguna Niguel's website states.

KEY FIGURES:

These figures were updated on Saturday morning. Find the latest figures from Orange County Fire Authority.

200 acres

40% containment

20 homes destroyed

11 homes damaged

456 firefighters on scene

769 homes lifted from evacuations

2 firefighters were injured and have been released from the hospital

GET THE LATEST UPDATES:

Orange County Sheriff's Office HERE

Orange County Fire Authority HERE

ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW:

EVACUATIONS:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says evacuations have been reduced, but remain in place for several streets:

Mandatory evacuations remains at six residential streets: Coronado Pointe, Vista Court, La Vue, La Fleur, Le Port, Via La Rosas, Vista Montemar. An evacuation center is set up at the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway.

Map of the evacuation zones from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:

FIRE MAP:

A map shows the latest fire activity:

WILDFIRE PREPARATION

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It became the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

