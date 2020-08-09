New evacuations issued in Butte, Plumas County due to Bear Fire

The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex fires which first sparked on August 17.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A grass fire has forced officials to issue new evacuation orders nearly a month after the fire first sparked.

The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex, which has grown to 40,843 acres since first sparking on August 17. Crews have the fire 51% contained.

The North Complex spans three counties, Plumas, Butte and Lassen.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office issued new evacuation orders Tuesday.

As of 3:25 p.m., those orders included the areas of:

Feather Falls

Clipper Mills

Berry Creek

Brush Creek

Forbestown

In Plumas County, the following areas are under a mandatory evacuation order:

La Porte Rd & New York Flat Rd, north of Brownsville to border of Butte & Plumas Co. This includes Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, and Strawberry Valley.

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER #BEARFIRE



YCSO has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the area of La Porte Rd & New York Flat Rd, north of Brownsville to border of Butte & Plumas Co. This includes Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, and Strawberry Valley. — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) September 8, 2020

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.