New study examines costs of future wildfires as communities build new housing

The report out of the UC Berkeley Center for Community Innovation Solution proposes creating incentives to build new housing in lower-risk wildfire areas.

SAN DIEGO — As California deals with soaring temperatures and a record drought, the risk of destructive wildfires continues to climb.

A new study out of UC Berkeley takes a deep dive into the costs of these wildfires for communities trying to rebuild.

It also comes as a local community is fearful that new housing projects approved in their area could pose life-threatening risks to their safety.

This new study is being viewed as a wake-up call for how and where we should be building homes in California.

In the meantime, the San Diego City Council has given the green light for 536 new homes on the site of the former Double Tree golf course in Rancho Penasquitos: a move that is drawing some fierce opposition.

"It is a safety issue for us," said Junaid Razvi, who has lived in Rancho Penasquitos since the early 1980s.

He said that the Junipers housing project, combined with the 601-unit Pacific Village, which is nearly complete, and the 331-unit Millennium PQ, currently under construction - and all in the same area - would create a life-threatening situation in the case of a wildfire.

"The net impact is doubling housing density without any improvements to infrastructure," Ravi told News 8.

Opponents of the housing plan point out that, over the past two decades, the area has been evacuated at least five times, including during the 2003 and 2007 wildfires.

"It was a nightmare getting out," Razvi recalled. "You can only go in and out on one two-lane road."

Before the city council unanimously approved the project earlier this week, they passed a last-minute amendment requiring first that an emergency evacuation route be expanded to allow residents to flee in case of a wildfire.

"This is prime real estate and the developers are saying 'This is where we should be building," said Karen Chapple, an urban studies professor, and director of the UC Berkeley Center for Community Innovation.

Chapple warns of the wildfire risk these developments could face.

"It will cost a lot to the California taxpayers when they burn down," she added,

Chapple led a groundbreaking new study that finds that state leaders are underestimating the costs of rebuilding after wildfires in high-risk areas.

"California is in a housing crisis, and California is in a climate crisis, and if we try and solve one without solving the other we are just going to make things worse," Chapple told News 8.

One solution the study proposes: incentivizing new housing in lower-risk areas.